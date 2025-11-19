flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1700 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 75,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 19, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 84000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateApril 17, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" is 1700 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 276,24 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

