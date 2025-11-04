flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3400 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2763 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 23, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
SellerStatus International
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
SellerVia
DateMay 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - January 7, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJanuary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" is 3400 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

