flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:6200 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
5400 $
Price in auction currency 5400 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
5600 $
Price in auction currency 5600 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
SellerCNG
DateOctober 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" is 6200 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins UniteNumismatic auctions