United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2100 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (46)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
2498 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is 2100 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
