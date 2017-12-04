flag
United Kingdom Period: 1625-1952

Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1616 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
4230 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
SellerDNW
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 12, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
SellerDNW
DateJune 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
SellerDNW
DateJune 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
SellerSpink
DateDecember 2, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - March 28, 2012
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" is 1600 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

