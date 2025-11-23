Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight2,25 g
- Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationCrown
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is 1100 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 276,24 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?
To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.