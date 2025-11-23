flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (103)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - October 29, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is 1100 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 276,24 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

