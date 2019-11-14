flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Oval shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Oval shield

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Oval shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Oval shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:430 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Oval shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Oval shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - November 14, 2019
SellerSpink
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - June 5, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJune 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 28, 2012
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2011
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 27, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Oval shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Oval shield is 430 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Oval shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Oval shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Oval shield?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Oval shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

