Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2232 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 24, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is 70 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

