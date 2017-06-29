flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1642. Three-line declaration (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Three-line declaration

Obverse Unite 1642 Three-line declaration - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite 1642 Three-line declaration - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1642
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:18000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1642 Three-line declaration - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1642 . Three-line declaration. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
37844 $
Price in auction currency 34000 CHF
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
22800 $
Price in auction currency 22800 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 29, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 7, 2017
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
SellerSpink
DateApril 15, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 14, 1999
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite 1642, Three-line declaration?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1642, Three-line declaration is 18000 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1642, Three-line declaration?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1642, Three-line declaration is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1642, Three-line declaration?

To sell the Unite 1642, Three-line declaration we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

