Unite 1642. Three-line declaration (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Three-line declaration
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationUnite
- Year1642
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintOxford
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1642 . Three-line declaration. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite 1642, Three-line declaration?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1642, Three-line declaration is 18000 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1642, Three-line declaration?
The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1642, Three-line declaration is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Unite 1642, Three-line declaration?
To sell the Unite 1642, Three-line declaration we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.