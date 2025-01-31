flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without "CR". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without "CR". Without outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without "CR" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without "CR" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Roxbury’s Auction House

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without "CR" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without "CR". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - January 31, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - July 25, 2012
SellerCNG
DateJuly 25, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Leu - December 15, 2025
SellerLeu
DateDecember 15, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Leu - December 15, 2025
SellerLeu
DateDecember 15, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Leu - December 15, 2025
SellerLeu
DateDecember 15, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", Without outline is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", Without outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins PennyNumismatic auctions