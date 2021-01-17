flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the right (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "X" on the right

Obverse Angel no date (1625-1642) "X" on the right - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Angel no date (1625-1642) "X" on the right - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3700 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1625-1642) "X" on the right - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1625-1642) . "X" on the right. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3607 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction CNG - September 15, 2010
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 15, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the right?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the right is 3700 USD. The coin contains 4,975 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 666,22 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the right?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the right is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the right?

To sell the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the right we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

