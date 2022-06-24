flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1642. Two-line declaration (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Two-line declaration

Obverse Unite 1642 Two-line declaration - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite 1642 Two-line declaration - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1642
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:15000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1642 Two-line declaration - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1642 . Two-line declaration. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
3577 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
5487 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1642 at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
SellerSpink
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite 1642, Two-line declaration?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1642, Two-line declaration is 15000 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1642, Two-line declaration?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1642, Two-line declaration is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1642, Two-line declaration?

To sell the Unite 1642, Two-line declaration we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1642All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins UniteNumismatic auctions