Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". "CR" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "CR"

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" "CR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" "CR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:290 USD
Average price (PROOF):2200 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" "CR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (36)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". "CR". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateDecember 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 14, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 14, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - July 3, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" is 290 USD for regular strike and 2200 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR"?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

