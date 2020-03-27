flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the left (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "X" on the left

Obverse Angel no date (1625-1642) "X" on the left - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Angel no date (1625-1642) "X" on the left - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1625-1642) "X" on the left - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1625-1642) . "X" on the left. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1614 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - October 29, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
4728 $
Price in auction currency 3750 CHF
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - October 29, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
4413 $
Price in auction currency 3500 CHF
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 22, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 22, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1625-1642) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left is 2800 USD. The coin contains 4,975 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 666,22 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left?

To sell the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins AngelNumismatic auctions