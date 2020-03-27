Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the left (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: "X" on the left
Specification
- MetalGold (0,995)
- Weight5 g
- Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationAngel
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1625-1642) . "X" on the left. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1614 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left is 2800 USD. The coin contains 4,975 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 666,22 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left?
The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left?
To sell the Angel no date (1625-1642), "X" on the left we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins.