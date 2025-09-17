flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose". This copper coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 15006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 96,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Berk - April 29, 2025
SellerBerk
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateFebruary 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
SellerDNW
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
SellerDNW
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper coin of Charles I Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" is 160 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?

To sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649) "Rose" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish copper coinsEnglish coins FarthingNumismatic auctions