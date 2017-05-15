flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place May 15, 2017.

Сondition
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - July 17, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" is 260 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

