2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place May 15, 2017.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" is 260 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins.