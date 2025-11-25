Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Without outline
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,46 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationPenny
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline is 170 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline?
The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline?
To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.