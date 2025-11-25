flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,46 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - July 3, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

