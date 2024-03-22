flag
Farthing no date (1625-1649). There is a border (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: There is a border

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) There is a border - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart Farthing no date (1625-1649) There is a border - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1625-1649) . There is a border. This copper coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place February 18, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 28, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateNovember 28, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2016
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 30, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2014
ConditionXF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - May 4, 2011
SellerCNG
DateMay 4, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - May 24, 2006
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - May 24, 2006
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2006
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 1, 2005
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the copper coin of Charles I Farthing no date (1625-1649), There is a border?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1625-1649), There is a border is 170 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1625-1649), There is a border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1625-1649), There is a border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649), There is a border?

To sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649), There is a border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

