United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3800 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2025
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 26, 2025
SellerMyntauktioner i Sverige AB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3511 $
Price in auction currency 34000 SEK
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
SellerFrühwald
DateApril 1, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 22, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2012
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
SellerSpink
DateMarch 23, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" is 3800 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

