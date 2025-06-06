flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Rim on obverse or both sides (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Rim on obverse or both sides

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Rim on obverse or both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Rim on obverse or both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Rim on obverse or both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Rim on obverse or both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Status International - June 6, 2025
SellerStatus International
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
SellerStatus International
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
SellerStatus International
DateJune 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 20, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 28, 2020
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateNovember 28, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 6, 2020
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - July 3, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Rim on obverse or both sides?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Rim on obverse or both sides is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Rim on obverse or both sides?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Rim on obverse or both sides is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Rim on obverse or both sides?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Rim on obverse or both sides we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
