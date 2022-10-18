flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:960 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - January 26, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
SellerSpink
DateMarch 27, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2007
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield is 960 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

