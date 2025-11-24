3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter46 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination3 Unite (Triple unite)
- Year1642
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintOxford
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31079 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
How much is the gold coin of Charles I 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait" is 63000 USD. The coin contains 24,759 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3316,53 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait"?
To sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.