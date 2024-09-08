flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". "CR" above the shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "CR" above the shield

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" "CR" above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" "CR" above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" "CR" above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (18)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". "CR" above the shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 8, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMarch 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
SellerDNW
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateMarch 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - February 9, 2011
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 9, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - February 9, 2011
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 9, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", "CR" above the shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", "CR" above the shield is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", "CR" above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", "CR" above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", "CR" above the shield?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", "CR" above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

