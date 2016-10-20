flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". "CR" divided by shield. Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "CR" divided by shield. Without outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" "CR" divided by shield Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" "CR" divided by shield Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". "CR" divided by shield. Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place October 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 20, 2016
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 20, 2016
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

