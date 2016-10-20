Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". "CR" divided by shield. Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: "CR" divided by shield. Without outline
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,5 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationPenny
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". "CR" divided by shield. Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place October 15, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline is 140 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline?
The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline?
To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", "CR" divided by shield, Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.