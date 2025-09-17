flag
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:730 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (106)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 25, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Coins NB - September 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is 730 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type"?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

