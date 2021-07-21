flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". The bust divides the legend (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: The bust divides the legend

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" The bust divides the legend - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" The bust divides the legend - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" The bust divides the legend - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". The bust divides the legend. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4355 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - April 29, 2010
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - April 29, 2010
SellerStack's
DateApril 29, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", The bust divides the legend?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", The bust divides the legend is 1900 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", The bust divides the legend?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", The bust divides the legend is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", The bust divides the legend?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", The bust divides the legend we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins Double crownNumismatic auctions