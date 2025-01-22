2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.