2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 475. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - May 20, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 22, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - May 24, 2006
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2006
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

