2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,86 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 425. Bidding took place January 25, 2023.

United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - January 26, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - June 6, 2012
SellerCNG
DateJune 6, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

