United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,54 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1241 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateOctober 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - July 25, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJuly 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Agora - January 13, 2015
SellerAgora
DateJanuary 13, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 3, 2014
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - June 14, 2006
SellerCNG
DateJune 14, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

