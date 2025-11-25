flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Farthing no date (1625-1649). CARA (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: CARA

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) CARA - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) CARA - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:450 USD
Auction sales chart Farthing no date (1625-1649) CARA - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1625-1649) . CARA. This copper coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

Сondition
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the copper coin of Charles I Farthing no date (1625-1649), CARA?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1625-1649), CARA is 450 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1625-1649), CARA?

The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1625-1649), CARA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649), CARA?

To sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649), CARA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

