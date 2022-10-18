flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". Lirnye krestoviny (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Lirnye krestoviny

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" Lirnye krestoviny - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" Lirnye krestoviny - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" Lirnye krestoviny - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". Lirnye krestoviny. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2023
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 164 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
3406 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny is 1300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

