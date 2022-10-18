Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". Lirnye krestoviny (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Lirnye krestoviny
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationSixpence
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". Lirnye krestoviny. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny is 1300 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny?
To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", Lirnye krestoviny we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.