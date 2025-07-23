Farthing no date (1625-1649) (United Kingdom, Charles I)

How much is the copper coin of Charles I Farthing no date (1625-1649)? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1625-1649) is 90 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1625-1649)? The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1625-1649) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.