Farthing no date (1625-1649) (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:90 USD
Auction Prices (43)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1625-1649) . This copper coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2395 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,200. Bidding took place July 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - July 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJanuary 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJanuary 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1625-1649) at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the copper coin of Charles I Farthing no date (1625-1649)?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1625-1649) is 90 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1625-1649)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1625-1649) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649)?

To sell the Farthing no date (1625-1649) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

