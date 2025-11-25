flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose". There is an outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: There is an outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" There is an outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" There is an outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,54 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose". There is an outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction CNG - June 6, 2012
SellerCNG
DateJune 6, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is an outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is an outline is 100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is an outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is an outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is an outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Rose", There is an outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins PennyNumismatic auctions