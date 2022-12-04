flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". "CR" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "CR"

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" "CR" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" "CR" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight2,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,0663 oz) 2,0633 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:990 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" "CR" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". "CR". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2030 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 14,200. Bidding took place December 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
SellerDNW
DateApril 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 4, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 30, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 6, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 6, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
SellerSpink
DateJune 25, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 3, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 3, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 6, 2009
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJune 6, 2009
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 2, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", "CR"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", "CR" is 990 USD. The coin contains 2,0633 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 276,24 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", "CR"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", "CR" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", "CR"?

To sell the Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust", "CR" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

