United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". The shield is more round. Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: The shield is more round. Without outline

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" The shield is more round Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" The shield is more round Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" The shield is more round Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". The shield is more round. Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 37046 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 21, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 9, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - June 27, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJune 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 25, 2017
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateNovember 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2017
SellerSpink
DateOctober 30, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Agora - August 22, 2017
SellerAgora
DateAugust 22, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Agora - September 20, 2016
SellerAgora
DateSeptember 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
