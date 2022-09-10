2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". The shield is more round. Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: The shield is more round. Without outline
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". The shield is more round. Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 37046 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 21, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline is 130 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", The shield is more round, Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.