United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". Shortened broad bust (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Shortened broad bust

Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" Shortened broad bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" Shortened broad bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1642-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:880 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" Shortened broad bust - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type". Shortened broad bust. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type" at auction CNG - October 1, 2008
SellerCNG
DateOctober 1, 2008
ConditionF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust is 880 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1642-1649) "Seventh portrait type", Shortened broad bust we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

