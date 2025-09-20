Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationUnite
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is 7800 USD for regular strike and 35000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?
To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.