United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7800 USD
Average price (PROOF):35000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
6046 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 20, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
10140 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 JPY
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerSpink
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is 7800 USD for regular strike and 35000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

