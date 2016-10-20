flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - September 27, 2017
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 27, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Without outline is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Without outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Second draped bust", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

