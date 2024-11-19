Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is 1800 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"? The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.