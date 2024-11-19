flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1800 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,900. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
SellerSpink
DateDecember 2, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - February 6, 2013
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 6, 2013
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
SellerSpink
DateJune 24, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 13, 2006
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is 1800 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

