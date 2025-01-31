flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place November 12, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 27, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 27, 2019
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - July 3, 2019
SellerCNG
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type"?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Sixth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions