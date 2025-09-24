flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5600 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2705 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
8394 $
Price in auction currency 6250 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 15, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
SellerDNW
DateJune 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 7, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" is 5600 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

