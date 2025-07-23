flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without outline

Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (47)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5139 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place March 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - January 31, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions