Sixpence no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Without outline
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationSixpence
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
