United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place April 4, 2023.

Сondition
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
6874 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
SellerSpink
DateNovember 30, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" is 3600 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

