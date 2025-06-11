flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,27 g
  • Diameter10 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfpenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - April 30, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - December 4, 2024
SellerCNG
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 23, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 23, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 9, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateFebruary 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Heritage - September 1, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 1, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 20, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?

To sell the Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
