Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,27 g
- Diameter10 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfpenny
- Yearno date (1625-1649)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" is 130 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose"?
To sell the Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) "Rose" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.