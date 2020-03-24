flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". There is a border. "CR" divided by shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: There is a border. "CR" divided by shield

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" There is a border "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" There is a border "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:350 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" There is a border "CR" divided by shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". There is a border. "CR" divided by shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 624. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 624 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 520 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield is 350 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

