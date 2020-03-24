2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". There is a border. "CR" divided by shield (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: There is a border. "CR" divided by shield
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". There is a border. "CR" divided by shield. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 624. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield is 350 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border, "CR" divided by shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.