Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Contour on one side (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Contour on one side
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,46 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationPenny
- Yearno date (1625-1642)
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". Contour on one side. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Contour on one side?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Contour on one side is 180 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Contour on one side?
The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Contour on one side is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust", Contour on one side?
