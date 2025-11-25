United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 OX (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight4,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination1/2 Unite (Half Unite)
- Year1644
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintOxford
- PurposeCirculation
Where can I sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 with the letters OX?
To sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 with the letters OX we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
