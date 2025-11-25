flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 OX (United Kingdom, Charles I)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination1/2 Unite (Half Unite)
  • Year1644
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 with the letters OX?

To sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 with the letters OX we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

