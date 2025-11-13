flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Yearno date (1631-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon, Chester
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:24000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins". This gold coin from the times of Charles I struck at the , Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
17387 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
24342 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 27, 2016
ConditionXF45 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction CNG - January 9, 2013
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 9, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 22, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" is 24000 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"?

To sell the Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1631All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins UniteNumismatic auctions