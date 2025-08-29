flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter46 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination3 Unite (Triple unite)
  • Year1644
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:93000 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (37)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with mark OXON. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
43368 $
Price in auction currency 32000 GBP
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionMS62 + NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction CNG - January 15, 2020
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 28, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 22, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Charles I 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with mark OXON is 93000 USD. The coin contains 24,759 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3316,53 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with mark OXON?

The information on the current value of the British coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with the letters OXON is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with the letters OXON?

To sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with the letters OXON we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1644All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins 3 Unite (Triple unite)Numismatic auctions