3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

How much is the gold coin of Charles I 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait"? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with mark OXON is 93000 USD. The coin contains 24,759 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3316,53 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with mark OXON? The information on the current value of the British coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 "Large portrait" with the letters OXON is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.