Coins of United Kingdom 1634

Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horsemanLine under the horseman
Average price2600 $
Sales
025
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price1300 $
Sales
019
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman"CR" above the shield
Average price350 $
Sales
286
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman"CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield
Average price1300 $
Sales
019
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield. Without "CR"
Average price1900 $
Sales
05
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horsemanOval shield. "CR" divided by shield
Average price330 $
Sales
587
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield. Oval shield
Average price—
Sales
00
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price330 $
Sales
039
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustPlume above the shield. Cross on shield
Average price7300 $
Sales
01
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustPlume above the shield. There is a border
Average price2000 $
Sales
01
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustPlume above the shield. Without outline
Average price2800 $
Sales
126
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type"N" on the reverse is inverted
Average price430 $
Sales
012
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price160 $
Sales
02
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price45 $
Sales
01
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout outline. "CR" divided by shield
Average price190 $
Sales
19
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustThere is a border. "CR" divided by shield
Average price350 $
Sales
05
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustThe shield is more round. Without outline
Average price130 $
Sales
126
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustRim on obverse or both sides
Average price160 $
Sales
126
Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust"CR" divided by shield. Without outline
Average price140 $
Sales
04
Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout "CR". There is an outline
Average price180 $
Sales
011
